A Costly Mistake

Mumbai University is no stranger to typos in convocation certificates, often misspelling students’ names. But this time, the blunder has hit closer to home, literally. In a shocking oversight, the university misspelt its own name as ‘University of Mumabai’ on the convocation certificates of the 2023-24 graduating batch. These error-ridden certificates have already reached several affiliated colleges, leaving students and faculty embarrassed.

Many colleges have either returned the certificates or are in the process of doing so. A city college principal, speaking to TOI, called the mistake “embarrassing” and said it made the certificates look fake. “Imagine students using these documents for jobs or higher studies, it’s a disaster,” he remarked. Another principal added that the glaring error above the university’s official logo damages its credibility.

How Many Degrees Are Affected?

The university’s convocation ceremony was held on 7 January, with 1.64 lakh students graduating in 2023-24. However, it remains unclear how many degrees were printed with the typo before the mistake was caught.

A TOI report quoted a principal saying, “This was definitely not expected from the university. Despite such an obvious error, the ceremony went ahead, and the degrees were awarded. Reprinting them will only delay students from receiving their certificates.” Many graduates have already used their degrees for job applications or university admissions, possibly without noticing the blunder.

Fixing the Damage

Mumbai University had outsourced the printing of convocation certificates to a Hyderabad-based company. A university spokesperson admitted that some certificates contained typographical errors due to “printing issues” but did not specify the number affected. “We are rectifying the issue. Rest assured, fresh certificates will be provided to students at no additional cost,” the official said. The university has also assured that corrected certificates will be sent to colleges that have yet to receive them.



Not the First Time

This is not the first time Mumbai University has faced criticism over errors in certificates. However, a principal pointed out that the number of mistakes has decreased in recent years, thanks to a system that allows students to verify their details before printing. Despite this, the university’s latest blunder has sparked widespread concern about the institution’s reputation and efficiency.Inputs from TOI