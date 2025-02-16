(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI will release its Grok 3 chatbot on Monday, with the billionaire describing it as the “smartest AI on Earth.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

The product will go live with a demonstration at 8 p.m. Pacific time, Musk said in a post on X.

Musk teased the planned launch of Grok 3 chatbot during a video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Thursday, calling it an AI model that would outperform every competing tool that’s been released so far.

The model was trained on synthetic data and is capable of reflecting on mistakes that it makes by going back and forth through the data to achieve logical consistency, Musk said.

Grok 3’s launch comes as countries rush to introduce AI chatbots that are more sophisticated and cheaper to make. DeepSeek, the Chinese startup that stunned markets with a model on par with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is aggressively recruiting specialists in a signal of its rapidly expanding ambition.

Musk and Sam Altman — who together co-founded OpenAI as a non-profit in 2015 — have also been locked in a long-standing feud over the company’s direction.

–With assistance from Min Jeong Lee.

(Adds further detail from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.