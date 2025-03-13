The wife of the Palestinian Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested for organising a pro-Palestine protest on campus, issued a statement on Wednesday demanding his immediate release.

“My husband was kidnapped from our home; and it is shameful that the United States continues to hold him because he stood for the rights and lives of his people,” the statement reads.

She calls for the immediate release of her husband, stating that his disappearance has “devastated” the life of his family and loved ones.

The statement adds: “Our loved ones are struggling with the pain and fear of his sudden absence”.

Earlier, a US judge ruled that the Palestinian activist should be allowed to make private phone calls with his legal team during detention.