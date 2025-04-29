NASA balloon embarks on multi-month stratospheric flight from New Zealand



NASA’s super pressure balloon has successfully achieved float altitude following its launch from Wanaka Airport in New Zealand at 10:44 a.m. NZST on April 17 (6:44 p.m. EDT, April 16). Designed to navigate the mid-latitudes of the Southern Hemisphere, the mission aims to remain airborne for 100 days or longer, marking a major milestone for NASA’s long-duration ballooning efforts.





The massive, helium-filled balloon, equivalent in size to a football stadium with a volume of 18.8 million cubic feet, ascended at a pace of roughly 1,000 feet per minute. It reached its target float altitude of approximately 110,000 feet (33.5 kilometers) within two hours of liftoff. Throughout its circumnavigation, the balloon will predominantly drift over oceanic expanses, though occasional land crossings are expected. Weather conditions permitting, observers may spot the balloon near sunrise or sunset.





Gabriel Garde, chief of NASA’s Balloon Program Office at Wallops Flight Facility, praised the achievement: “I am extremely proud of the team’s successful operations today. The launch today is the culmination of years of dedicated efforts both at home and more recently in the field. From the flawless launch operations to the science data potential and the game-changing operational profile of the super pressure balloon platform, the NASA Balloon Program is as strong as ever.”





The flight will also support scientific investigation, carrying the High-altitude Interferometer Wind Observation (HIWIND) payload as a “mission of opportunity.” HIWIND will study neutral wind patterns in the thermosphere, a key region of Earth’s upper atmosphere. These measurements will advance the understanding of ionospheric dynamics, which play a crucial role in communication and navigation systems.





Garde emphasized the importance of local cooperation: “I cannot say enough about the tireless support and graciousness of our hosts and partners in New Zealand. We understand the impacts on the community, and we are exceptionally appreciative of their partnership. It is truly an international effort, and I look forward to a very long and rewarding flight.”





The mission marks the first of two super pressure balloon launches planned for the campaign. The upcoming launch will feature smaller-scale science and technology experiments undergoing high-altitude testing.





