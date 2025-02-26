Media are invited to hear from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts during a news conference beginning at 11:55 a.m. EST, Tuesday, March 4, from the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore will discuss their return to Earth on NASA+. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

Media interested in participating must contact the newsroom at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 3, at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, media must dial into the news conference no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. Questions also may be submitted on social media using #AskNASA.

Crew-9 contributed to hundreds of scientific experiments, including swabbing the station’s exterior for microbes, printing 3D medical devices, and studying how moisture, orbital altitude, and ultraviolet light affect plant growth.

The crew will depart the space station after the arrival of Crew-10 and a short handover period. Ahead of Crew-9’s return, mission teams will review weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida prior to departure from station.

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which provides reliable access to space, maximizing the use of the station for research and development and supporting future missions beyond low Earth orbit by partnering with private companies to transport astronauts to and from the space station.

https://www.nasa.gov/station

