Welcome back to our Sunday edition, where we round up some of our top stories and take you inside our newsroom. Warren Buffett is officially hanging it up. The 94-year-old investing legend plans to resign as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years in charge. Buffett broke the news to a stadium full of Berkshire shareholders in Omaha. BI’s Theron Mohamed was there — here’s what he witnessed.

The business titan had hinted to shareholders that his reign was coming to an end and carefully prepared for his departure. Following Buffett’s announcement, business leaders from Tim Cook to Mark Cuban reacted to the news. Check out some of the famed investor’s best quotes.

Alistair Barr, a longtime tech editor at Business Insider, will be helming a new newsletter for us called Tech Memo. It aims to deliver the best of BI’s inside coverage of Big Tech and the broader industry.

I connected with Ali about his plans for this new reader service.

Ali, what should readers of the BI Tech Memo expect that they won’t get elsewhere?

This newsletter, for starters, is for people working in tech companies, or who want to. How is the work environment changing? What’s the best way to thrive and get ahead in Silicon Valley? Then, anyone who does business with these organizations, and those who want to understand them more intimately, will get great value from this, too. BI has always excelled at providing an exclusive look at what’s really happening inside these powerful companies. My goal is to bring the best of this coverage to readers every week.

What big themes are top of mind?

New, powerful tools, such as AI, are being unleashed across these huge organizations and disrupting how things are done. Changes within tech companies will influence how we all work in the future. And I’m laser-focused on the changing relationship between employees and companies in the industry, so we’ll be sharing more insights, such as our piece this week about new Big Tech performance-management approaches. Finally, with tariffs, it will be interesting to see how tech companies adjust their operations, particularly their hardware supply chains. This applies especially to Apple.