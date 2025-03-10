Israel is due to send a delegation to Doha on Monday for a fresh round of talks on extending a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, after cutting off the electricity supply to the Palestinian territory.

This comes a week after Israel blocked all aid supplies to Gaza, a move slammed by rights groups and UN experts as a violation of international law.

Hamas described the electricity cut as “blackmail,” a term it had also used after Israel blocked the aid.

The Palestinian group said on Monday that it is showing flexibility in talks with mediators and is awaiting the outcome of efforts from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in negotiations with Israel.