Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called off next week’s scheduled visit to Azerbaijan, citing security developments in Gaza and Syria along with a packed diplomatic agenda.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed the postponement on Saturday but did not specify new dates for the trip, which would have included meetings with President Ilham Aliyev from 7-11 May.

The two nations maintain strong defence and energy cooperation, with Azerbaijan serving as a key oil supplier to Israel. The last-minute cancellation follows intensified regional tensions this week.