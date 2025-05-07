“Despite these findings, the number of cases reported in the media has grown to more than 500 patients with more than 50 deaths, although (Public Health New Brunswick) has received only 222 verified submissions,” said the new study. “Speculations regarding the underlying cause have included an unknown prion disease, toxins from cyanobacteria, glyphosate, glufosinate, and heavy metals. However, despite extensive media attention, no clinical or pathological case descriptions have been published in the medical literature to our knowledge.”