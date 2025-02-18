An Ohio sex worker charged with fatally drugging four customers and trying to kill a fifth has been found competent to stand trial.

Rebecca Auborn, 34, understands the nature and objective of the proceedings and can assist in her defense, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Karen Phipps said in the order Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether a trial date has been set.

Auborn was indicted in October 2023 in connection with nearly 30 crimes, including multiple counts of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, a copy of the indictment shows.

Auborn has pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Christyn Crockett, daughter of alleged victim Wayne Akin, 64, said she was relieved at the ruling so a fair trial could begin.

“None of us are going to be able to relax until all of this is over,” she said in an interview Monday. “But it’s a step in the right direction.”

The judge ordered the competency exam in June after Auborn’s lawyer requested it, a court filing shows. The evaluation was done by a forensic examiner in Columbus.

Authorities have alleged that from January to June 2023, Auborn met four customers for sex in the Columbus area before she fatally drugged them with fentanyl and robbed them.

Auborn was also charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery in the attempted overdose of a fifth person in December, according to the indictment.

In addition to Akin, other victims alleged to have died by overdose are Robert Snoke, 54; Joseph Crumpler, 30; and Guy Renda Jr., 42, according to autopsy reports provided by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.