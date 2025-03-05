Byju’s was once one of India’s most-hyped startups. SOPA Images / Contributor, LightRocket collection / Getty Images

Byju’s was once India’s hottest startup, with a lineup of top global debt and equity investors.

A judge ruled that Byju’s-related entities had fraudulently transferred over $500 million to a “sham” hedge fund.

The money is still missing.

Call it the case of the vanishing half a billion dollars.

During the pandemic-era startup funding boom, the education technology company Byju’s raised money from some of the biggest names in global investing. At its peak, the Bengaluru-based company was valued at $22 billion, making it the most valuable startup in India. But last week, a US judge ruled that entities associated with Byju’s had fraudulently transferred over $500 million to a group the judge deemed a “sham.”

The summary judgment in Delaware bankruptcy court, released on Thursday, advances the lenders’ yearslong search for the missing money. Judge John T. Dorsey ruled against Riju Ravindran — a former Byju’s board member and the founder’s brother — and entities related to the company, including a hedge fund founded by a 23-year-old high school dropout.

Dorsey found the $533 million was fraudulently transferred to what he called a “high-risk and unproven hedge fund.” It had few other investors, a high fee structure, and, at one point, a Miami IHOP headquarters address with a non-working phone, per court documents. The ruling opens the door for damages — with a hearing about specifics still to be scheduled — and for the lenders to try to recover some of that money.

In November 2021, after equity fundraising from BlackRock, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, and other power players, Byju’s set up a special financing vehicle with $1.2 billion from top private lenders, including Ares Management and HPS Investment Partners. Led by the media-hungry founder Byju Raveendran, Byju’s expanded quickly by snapping up other companies.

Months after the lenders’ money came in and without their knowledge, Ravindran transferred $533 million to a tiny hedge fund called Camshaft Capital, per Thursday’s summary judgement. The fund was run by a portfolio manager named William Morton, who the lenders said in a complaint had no investment experience. The lenders’ complaint said last year that Morton had recently bought three luxury cars: a 2023 Ferrari Roma, a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO, and a 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Ravindran’s attorneys told the Delaware bankruptcy court that he moved the money to Camshaft because “Byju’s felt the need to protect the cash.” Ravindran said in sworn testimony that he had never heard of Camshaft before April 2022 and that he did no diligence prior to the transfers.