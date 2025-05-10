Provincial police say its criminal investigation branch is now looking into the death of an infant in northern Ontario last fall.

Manitoulin OPP say officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in Burpee Township on the morning of Oct. 1.

They say the infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say after forensic testing, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is now conducting an investigation in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

OPP say they can’t release more details while the investigation is ongoing.

They say anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.