India on Thursday said that its armed forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. This comes a day after India’s targeted strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks aimed at multiple military installations across Northern and Western India. The key targets included 15 cities–Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the press release stated.

The government said that on May 8, 2025, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. “Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan,” the release mentioned.

It further said that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the latest statement, 16 innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. “Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” the government said. Indian Armed Forces have reiterated their intent to avoid further escalation—but made it clear that this depends on restraint from the Pakistani military.