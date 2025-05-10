Grizzly bear 399, a beloved icon in the Yellowstone region, tragically lost her life at age 28 after being hit by a car.

Bear 399 was adored worldwide, known for being a kind and gentle soul who raised 18 cubs and even played with her grandcubs. Her life shouldn’t have been cut short like this.

Sign the petition to demand the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service work together to enforce the local speed limit to protect wildlife!

In 2024, there were nearly 70 recorded grizzly bear deaths in the Yellowstone area.

The death of Bear 399 – whose fame made her an accidental ambassador of her species – was a preventable tragedy.

Despite existing speed regulations designed to protect such magnificent creatures, enforcement remains lax, allowing for devastating incidents like this.

The area’s popularity with tourists, combined with high vehicle speeds, creates a lethal hazard not just for wildlife but for human safety as well.

Sign the petition to call on the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to implement stringent speed enforcement measures along roadways in national parks and wildlife habitats!

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 29 April 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Erik Mandre/Shutterstock.



Wildlife increasingly under siege

Threats to wildlife include hunting, poaching, deforestation, habitat loss, pollution, climate change and the illegal trade in animal products.

