Pharmaceutical giants such as J&J, Merck, and Eli Lilly are embracing AI and prioritizing upskilling.

They hope that training thousands of employees on generative AI will boost productivity in drug development.

This article is part of “AI in Action,” a series exploring how companies are implementing AI innovations.

Johnson & Johnson is embracing the concept of a bilingual employee — but not in the classic sense.

For the pharmaceutical company, literacy is needed in specialized and core job skills, including research, supply chain, and finance. Then there’s fluency in AI technology.

“There are so many ways we’ve been using AI,” said Jim Swanson, the chief information officer of J&J. “But to do that effectively, we had to really create a curriculum and a mindset around upskilling.”

More than 56,000 of J&J’s 138,000 workers have taken a generative AI training course, which is required before any employee is authorized to use the technology. After training, J&J’s employees can utilize generative AI tools for summarization and prompt engineering, the latter a skill to ask the right question to get the best output from a large language model. A separate, more in-depth digital boot camp that covers topics including AI, augmented reality, and automation has recorded more than 37,000 cumulative hours of training from more than 14,000 employees.

Generative AI offers the promise of more quickly identifying compounds for new treatments and vaccines, accelerating drug development, streamlining regulatory compliance, optimizing which patients are best suited for clinical trials, and improving how new drugs are marketed.

Deborah Golden, Deloitte’s US chief innovation officer, said these advancements were poised to change which skills the pharmaceutical industry prioritizes in recruitment. Biology and chemistry knowledge will still be needed, but it isn’t as essential for newer roles like AI engineers, and other new roles might require a mix of traditional expertise and AI know-how if AI-driven drug discovery proliferates.

“When you think about how AI is shifting the balance and the talent requirements, you really need to be able to speak both the language of biology and AI models,” Golden said.

Generative AI could save the pharmaceutical industry tens of billions of dollars each year through improved productivity within drug development.

J&J, the maker of treatments like the immunosuppressive drug Stelara and Darzalex, a medication for treating the cancer multiple myeloma, has used more traditional forms of AI for almost a decade. Use cases include AI-enabled software tools that can guide a surgeon through a procedure, speed up drug discovery, and help drug makers manage inventory more effectively.