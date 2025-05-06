In a brief address to reporters before a caucus meeting in Ottawa Tuesday, Poilievre said the election result last week was “disappointing” but argued that his messaging — which focused on affordability, housing, justice and crime — was on the mark.
In a brief address to reporters before a caucus meeting in Ottawa Tuesday, Poilievre said the election result last week was “disappointing” but argued that his messaging — which focused on affordability, housing, justice and crime — was on the mark.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co