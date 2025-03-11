toggle caption Mary Conlon/AP Mary Conlon/AP

Hundreds have been infected and two have died as measles outbreaks have occurred in West Texas and New Mexico. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a vaccine skeptic, has given conflicting advice to people wanting to avoid infection. Why are vaccination rates declining, and what do these outbreaks mean for public health in the U.S.?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and health correspondent Maria Godoy.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.