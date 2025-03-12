



Colorful slushie drinks, a favorite among kids and adults, are now under scrutiny as researchers warn they may be unsafe for children below the age of 8. Experts caution that these beverages can trigger a toxic syndrome, leading to symptoms like loss of consciousness and a sudden drop in blood sugar levels. A recent study that evaluated 21 cases of children who fell seriously ill after consuming one of the glycerol-containing slush ice drinks determined that they all experienced glycerol intoxication syndrome. Glycerol is a naturally occurring alcohol widely used as a solvent, sweetening agent, and in the production of medicines. In slushies, it helps maintain their semi-liquid texture by lowering the freezing point of water. The researchers at University College Dublin looked through the medical notes of the cases treated in emergency care after consuming the drink between 2018 and 2024 across the UK and Ireland. The patients were children between the ages of two and seven. Most of the cases developed signs including loss of consciousness within an hour of drinking a slushie. Four of the patients needed brain scans and one had a seizure. They also showed symptoms such as hypoglycemia (drop in blood sugar), lactic acidosis (lactate buildup causing acidic PH), and hypokalemia (low potassium). All the patients recovered after treatment and were advised not to drink slushies. Researchers noted that while many slushie brands list their ingredients online, the exact concentration of glycerol is often unclear. This lack of transparency raises concerns, as even small dosing or mixing errors could lead to unexpectedly high glycerol levels, which would have contributed to many of the cases they observed. “There is poor transparency around slush ice drink glycerol concentration; estimating a safe dose is therefore not easy. It is also likely that speed and dose of ingestion, along with other aspects such as whether the drink is consumed alongside a meal or during a fasting state, or consumed after high-intensity exercise, may be contributing factors,” the researchers wrote in the review published in Archives of Disease in Childhood. Based on their findings, the researchers are urging clinicians and parents to recognize the risks and calling on public health authorities to provide clear guidance. They emphasize that younger children, particularly those under eight, should avoid slush ice drinks containing glycerol. While the UK and Ireland have issued warnings regarding these beverages, no specific guidelines currently exist in the United States.