– Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who took office on Oct 20, said he will not seek a second five-year term if his administration fails to meet public expectations, setting 2028 as a test for his leadership.

“If in my fourth year of service I am disappointed with my performance, I won’t run. I’d be ashamed,” Mr Prabowo said at a Democratic Party congress late on Feb 25.

The party is a powerful member of his ruling coalition.

The former general, who will turn 78 in 2029 when the next election is due, has set an aggressive goal of boosting annual growth to about 8 per cent in his first term, from around 5 per cent at the moment.

That would be an economic feat Indonesia has not achieved since before the Asian financial crisis of 1997 to 1998.

He has enjoyed high approval ratings in his first few months in office, thanks to a populist agenda, including a US$30 billion (S$40.1 billion) “free-lunch” programme.

Still, his proposal last week to cut US$19 billion in spending led to days of protest, hinting at the challenges his government would face in sustaining public support while maintaining economic stability.

To close a funding gap, Mr Prabowo recently launched a multi-billion dollar investment vehicle aimed at financing 20 high-impact projects across industries.

Despite his remarks, Mr Prabowo’s Gerindra party in February unanimously endorsed him for a second term.

While Indonesia’s Constitution sets a minimum age for presidential candidates, there is no upper cap that would restrict him from running in the 2029 election, and his two immediate predecessors both served two terms. BLOOMBERG

