Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee, one of the best point guards in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to Florida on Wednesday, giving the reigning national champion its replacement for Walter Clayton Jr.

Lee just finished a visit to the Gators’ campus after trips to St. John’s and Kansas.

A 6-foot-4 Canada native, Lee is a two-time first-team All-Ivy League selection. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season, shooting nearly 37% from 3-point range. Lee also became the first player in program history to record a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a win at Saint Joseph’s in early December.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

He should slot seamlessly into coach Todd Golden’s starting lineup next season, filling the void left by Clayton, the Gators’ All-American guard who helped lead them to the national championship earlier this month.

With Lee in the fold, Florida is not expected to overhaul its roster too much via the transfer portal. The Gators are also losing starters Alijah Martin and Will Richard, but reserve guard Denzel Aberdeen is likely to be promoted to the starting lineup.

Alex Condon, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, announced Wednesday he planned to go through the draft process, but there’s still a chance he returns to Gainesville. Golden will bring back starting center Rueben Chinyelu and backup frontcourt players Thomas Haugh and Micah Handlogten.

The Gators are in the mix for transfers AJ Brown (Ohio) and Cedric Coward (Washington State).