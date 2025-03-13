The surface of Mars, photographed by NASA’s Perseverance rover NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Pure quartz crystals have been spotted on Mars for the first time, as well as other gems like opal. Researchers say these crystals, as well as being evidence of past hydrothermal activity, could contain well-preserved signs of ancient Martian life.

Since it arrived on Mars in 2020, NASA’s Perseverance rover has been scouring the bottom of Jezero crater, a vast ancient lake probably formed by an asteroid impact. But last year, the rover journeyed out of the lake bottom and began climbing the crater’s rim, where the rocks…