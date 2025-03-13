Joint initiatives to propel China’s commercial space industry forward



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Mar 13, 2025













China’s commercial space industry is gaining momentum, and experts are calling for collaborative efforts between government entities, trade organizations, and enterprises to develop a comprehensive roadmap ensuring the sector’s sustainable growth.





According to Wang Runfu, a senior researcher at the China Academy of Space Technology, the sector aligns with the nation’s broader economic strategies, reinforcing high-quality development, technological advancements, and high-end manufacturing capabilities.





“In 2024, the Government Work Report identified the commercial space sector as a new driver of economic growth. It was referenced again in this year’s report, with the government pledging to promote its secure and structured development alongside other emerging industries like low-altitude aviation,” Wang stated.





Wang, who also serves as a national political adviser, made these remarks during an interview with China Daily at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which recently concluded in Beijing.





Highlighting the sector’s strategic importance, Wang emphasized that central authorities should work alongside industry players to craft a roadmap that fosters cross-sector collaboration, establishes regulatory frameworks, and sets clear policies to support commercial space ventures.





Existing policies primarily cater to state-owned enterprises and government-led projects, making the creation of a dedicated commercial space development framework essential. “For example, several Chinese companies are working on large-scale space-based internet networks, each planning to deploy hundreds or even thousands of satellites. While this creates significant market opportunities, it also necessitates government guidance, infrastructure investments, and a robust foundation in satellite design and production,” he explained.





To address gaps in the industry chain, Wang proposed national-level mechanisms that would support commercial space enterprises in advancing technological capabilities.

Sector Experts Weigh In

Yang Yiqiang, a veteran rocket scientist and founder of CAS Space, a commercial rocket firm affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, noted that the rise of private space companies represents a natural evolution of China’s space industry.





“For China to enhance its space capabilities, it is crucial to integrate the strengths of state-backed organizations with those of commercial enterprises,” Yang said. He outlined three key principles for fostering a uniquely Chinese commercial space industry.





“First, development must be grounded in China’s actual circumstances. While we have made significant strides, there is still a notable gap compared to the United States in terms of space capabilities. Commercial players must adopt realistic, sustainable strategies rather than pursuing overly ambitious projects,” he asserted.





Secondly, Yang pointed out financing hurdles faced by Chinese enterprises. Unlike U.S. companies such as SpaceX, domestic firms struggle with investor impatience and limited tolerance for trial and error. “More ‘patient capital’ is needed, alongside stable and consistent government policies to reassure investors of long-term support for this sector,” he said.





Finally, he stressed the importance of aligning industry growth with national strategies while catering to market demands. “Commercial space companies should prioritize cost-effective and reliable launch services to support China’s extensive space-based internet infrastructure plans,” Yang added.





He also advocated for regulatory adjustments that would allow state-owned contractors and private firms to compete fairly in low-orbit launch services, with the potential to expand into high-orbit operations in the future. Such market-driven reforms, he argued, would bolster China’s overall space capabilities.





Xu Ming, CEO of GalaxySpace, a leading private satellite manufacturer, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the industry’s role in China’s innovation-driven economic roadmap. “The government’s recognition of commercial space in the 2025 Work Report has greatly motivated companies to accelerate technological advancements on the global stage,” he said.





He called for stronger policy coordination, improved industrial regulations, and the establishment of a national space law to encourage private sector participation in space-based infrastructure projects. “A competitive and fair environment is crucial. More room should be given for experimentation, as trial and error are essential for innovation and growth,” Xu noted.





Zhang Changwu, CEO of LandSpace, a Beijing-based private rocket manufacturer, acknowledged the progress China’s commercial space sector has made but noted that it still lags behind global counterparts.





“China needs to intensify efforts to match the United States in technology, industry maturity, and global market share,” Zhang said. He stressed the need for breakthroughs in reusable rocket technology, cost reductions in launches, and an overall increase in launch frequency.





He further urged regulatory bodies to streamline the launch approval process and ease restrictions on satellite internet projects, enabling qualified companies to contribute to network development. “Accelerating these efforts is essential for China to strengthen its position in the global space industry,” Zhang concluded.





