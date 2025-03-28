Enhancing security and innovation strategies in Abu Dhabi through leading international partnerships in the fields of policing, criminal investigation, and combating financial crimes.

Supporting the national priorities of the UAE by developing innovative solutions in the fields of security, safety, and financial integrity in collaboration with prominent international partners.

Opening new avenues for international cooperation to develop scientific solutions that contribute to community stability and the fight against financial crimes.

Abu Dhabi: Rabdan Academy, in collaboration with its strategic partners, has successfully published three leading research studies in prestigious international journals, enhancing security, safety and financial integrity in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision and the UAE’s national priorities.

These studies were developed in partnership with the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, the ADGM Academy Research Centre, Seneca Polytechnic in Canada, and the Middle East and North Africa Financial Compliance Group. They address critical challenges in policing, criminal investigations and financial crime prevention, contributing to the enrichment of both local and international academic and professional fields.

The first study, titled “Safety and Security in Abu Dhabi: The Impact of Policing on Public Perceptions,” was published in the International Journal of Law, Crime and Justice and authored by Dr. Jacqueline Sebire and Dr. Gareth Stubbs from Rabdan Academy, along with Major Mohamed Saif Al Hanaee from the Abu Dhabi Police. This study examines the impact of police strategies on public trust and perceptions of security in Abu Dhabi, offering recommendations to improve police performance and enhance community engagement.

The second study, published in (Policing Oxford), is titled “Assessing the Utility of a Virtual Reality Arson Crime Scene Investigation Simulation.” It was co-authored by Dr. Eric Halford and Paige Keningale from Rabdan Academy, Dr. Alshaima Taleb Hussain from the Abu Dhabi Police, and Dr. Camie Condon from Seneca Polytechnic. This study explores the effectiveness of using virtual reality technology in criminal investigations, highlighting the latest innovations in crime scene analysis.

The third study, titled “A Risk Scoring Model for Managing Money Laundering Transactions,” was published by the ADGM Academy Research Centre and authored by Dr. Eric Halford from Rabdan Academy, Dr. Ian Gibson, along with Mark Newfield, Mufazzal Dhanwala from the Middle East and North Africa Financial Compliance Group, and Peter Ware, Rauda Al Dhaheri from the ADGM Academy Research Centre. This study focuses on developing a data-driven model to assess money laundering risks, supporting regulatory efforts to enhance financial integrity.

These research publications reflect the organizations’ commitment to research excellence and its contribution to the development of practical solutions that enhance security and stability, supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic objectives in the fields of safety, security and financial crime prevention.

