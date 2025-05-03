This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . New users who download our updated app get a seven-day free trial.

Hongkongers should brace for rainy, stormy and hot days ahead, as a trough of low pressure developing over central China could affect coastal Guangdong province early next week, the Observatory has said.

The weather for Sunday was forecast to be hot with sunny periods during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to be about 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit) in urban areas, and a couple of degrees higher in the New Territories.

Showers were expected on Buddha’s Birthday on Monday, when the colourful bun-snatching festival will also be held on Cheung Chau island.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to range from 26 degrees to 30 degrees, with relative humidity at 75 per cent to 95 per cent.

“A trough of low pressure is expected to develop over central China [on Sunday] and affect the coast of Guangdong later on [Monday and Tuesday],” the Observatory said.