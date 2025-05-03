A deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir shattered a narrative Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has spent years constructing – that Kashmir was safe, open for business, and back to “normal”.

In response, Indian officials have launched a sweeping crackdown and spurred nationalist rhetoric. Much of the media is echoing the government line.

Too busy demanding revenge to ask the most basic of questions: How did this happen?

Contributors:

Anuradha Bhasin – Managing editor, Kashmir Times

Sreenivasan Jain – Journalist and author

Swasti Rao – Associate professor, Jindal Global University; consulting editor, The Print

Nirupama Subramanian – Journalist

On our radar

In Pakistan, the media narrative on what happened in Kashmir has been dominated by powerful military and intelligence figures. But on social media, users are pushing back with satire and scepticism. Ryan Kohls reports.

The White House and the memefication of cruelty

Donald Trump has completed the chaotic first 100 days of his second term, marked by aggressive policies, talk of annexing neighbouring countries, and declarations of war against the mainstream media, universities and law firms.

His administration’s online presence, filled with brash language and often cruel memes, reflects and amplifies his confrontational political style. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

Featuring:

Meredith Clark – UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media

Jon Roozenbeek – Professor of psychology and security, King’s College London

Jude Russo – Managing editor, The American Conservative