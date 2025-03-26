Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between payroll, utility bills, and all the other recurring costs your business incurs, the idea of adding another service to your list may seem daunting. Microsoft apps aren’t just a need—they’re likely essential to keeping your employees connected and your operations smooth. However, you may be doing your business’s budget a disservice by relying on Microsoft 365 for access to those productivity apps.

Instead of cutting a check each month for Microsoft 365—which adds up to about $144 per user annually—invest in a Microsoft Office lifetime license instead for yourself and your team. You can avoid overpaying for subscription fees and gain continued access to your most-used Microsoft apps for only $49.97 (reg. $219) for a limited time.

Microsoft Office: The smarter suite for your business

Save your business hundreds of dollars a year by making the switch from Microsoft 365 to Microsoft Office 2021. Aside from the money-saving element, choosing a lifetime license could save you time as well, as you won’t need your tech specialists to continually renew your company’s access to daily apps.

This Windows license includes eight apps: Word, Excel, Publisher, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher (which Microsoft is discontinuing), and Access. Your employees can use Excel to crunch out numbers, Word to draft a contract or work proposal, or Outlook to stay on top of upcoming meetings or project deadlines.

Microsoft Office 2021 is the ideal productivity suite for entrepreneurs, managers, and leaders as well. Use Teams to conduct virtual business meetings with partners or vendors near and far or use Access to go back and reference last year’s analysis and reporting to make more informed business decisions.

To ensure this license installs properly, check that your and your team’s Windows devices have the operating systems updated to at least Windows 10. Another recommendation is that your PCs should have a minimum of 1GB of available RAM.

After installing this suite, you won’t be asked to pay any additional fees. It’s no surprise that Microsoft’s top-rated suite has received a 4.9 out of five-star rating from buyers.

Avoid overspending on software for your business by grabbing a Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for Windows, now just $49.97. Supplies are limited.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

Only $49.97 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.