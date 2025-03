HOUSTON (Reuters) – US regulators have approved the expansion of Cheniere’s Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Texas, a Cheniere executive said on Tuesday.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Committee approved the construction of production trains 8 and 9 at the plant, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin said at an industry conference in Houston.

