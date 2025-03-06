What led to the deaths?



Kolkata Police detectives revisited a house in Tangra on Wednesday to reconstruct a gruesome crime that left three women dead last month. The case, which initially appeared to be a tragic accident, has now taken a darker turn, revealing financial distress and a suspected suicide pact.

The victims: Romi, Sudeshna, and a young girl, were found dead inside their Tangra residence, while three other family members were injured in a car crash into a Metro Rail pillar on 19 February. The police only discovered the killings after questioning one of the injured survivors.

Investigations revealed that the Dey brothers—Pranay and Prasun—were in severe financial trouble, owing more than Rs 15 crore due to losses in their tannery business. They allegedly decided to end their lives along with their families.

How was the crime carried out?

Initially, the family planned to consume porridge laced with sleeping pills on 17 February, but the attempt failed. The next plan was for the women to jump from the terrace. However, when they refused, the brothers resorted to violence.

Prasun reportedly smothered his daughter with a pillow while his wife, Romi, held the child’s legs. He then killed Romi by slitting her wrists after she failed to take her own life. His sister-in-law, Sudeshna, was also murdered in a similar manner.

Why were three family members in the car?

Unlike the women, Pranay, his son, and Prasun attempted to escape. They left the house in their car, which later crashed into a Metro Rail pillar in the early hours of 19 February. While it was initially believed to be an accident, investigators suspect it may have been another attempt at ending their lives.

What happens next?

On Wednesday, police took Prasun, who was arrested earlier this week, back to the crime scene to reconstruct events. His version of the events was recorded and will be cross-checked. Meanwhile, Pranay and his son remain in hospital due to injuries from the crash.

Once Pranay is discharged, he will be arrested, and the police plan to interrogate both brothers together to verify their statements. The case is still under investigation as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the crime.

