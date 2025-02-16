BARDHAMAN(WB): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed the importance of uniting Hindu society, describing it as the “responsible” community in the country that sees unity as an embodiment of diversity. Addressing an RSS programme at SAI Ground in Bardhaman, he said, “People often ask why we focus only on Hindu society, and my answer is that the country’s responsible society is Hindu society.” “Today is not a special event. Those unaware of the Sangh often wonder what it wants. If I had to answer, I would say the Sangh seeks to organise Hindu society because it is the responsible society of the country,”

