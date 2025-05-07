Curai Health, an AI-powered virtual clinic, is partnering with Rula Health, a behavioral health provider, to give Curai patients access to Rula’s network of licensed therapists and psychiatric providers.

Curai patients will be referred to Rula’s network of more than 15,000 licensed mental health providers, including more than 100 clinical specialties in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Rula is in-network with most insurance companies and it offers out-of-pocket cost estimates.

In addition, Rula’s platform matches people with providers based on their preferences, backgrounds and requirements.

“Too often, mental healthcare exists in a silo, when it should be a key component of comprehensive primary care,” Dr. Davis Liu, chief medical officer of Curai Health, said in a statement.

“Partnering with Rula provides Curai patients with high-quality mental healthcare so they can receive the coordinated, whole-person care everyone deserves.”

Josh Bruno, cofounder and CEO of Rula Health, said Curai is making it easier for more people to access care.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to make mental healthcare more reachable for more people across the country,” Bruno said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

In February, Curai Health partnered with UMass Chan Medical School to study how at-home antigen and molecular tests compare with lab PCR tests in detecting the current variants of COVID-19 and influenza.

The NIH-funded study, UMass Self-Testing for Our Protection from COVID-19 (STOP COVID-19), allows adult participants who test positive for COVID-19 or the flu virus to access free virtual care through Curai’s platform.

In 2024, Rightway, a healthcare navigation and pharmacy benefits platform, partnered with Curai Health to provide Rightway’s members access to Curai’s virtual care offerings.

The partnership gave Rightway members a gateway to Curai for virtual urgent care 24/7 through the Rightway app.

That same year, Curai Health partnered with healthcare system Tufts Medical Center to expand access to virtual care in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Tufts Medicine integrates Curai’s offerings into its patient portal app, MyTuftsMed. The app allows patients to message their doctor, make appointments, view test results, manage their prescriptions and more.

In 2024, Rula announced that its network of more than 10,000 mental health providers would be available to Amazon customers via Amazon’s Health Conditions Programs.

The collaboration aimed to increase access to covered mental health services and facilitate easy connection with just a few clicks.