Kremlin confirms high-level meeting on restoring relations and potential peace talks on Ukraine for Tuesday.

Two senior Russian officials will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet their counterparts from the United States to discuss ending the Ukraine war, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, will fly to Riyadh on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The duo is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for peace talks on Ukraine.

Peskov said the meeting will focus on “restoring the whole complex of Russian-American relations”, the Reuters news agency reports.

“Also, it will be dedicated to possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution, and organising a meeting between the two presidents,” he added.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev is reported to be set to join the meetings, with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also due in Riyadh.

This is a developing story. More to come…