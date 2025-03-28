KYIV – A Russian drone attack damaged storage facilities and an administrative building in Ukraine’s central Poltava region, local authorities said on Friday.

The facilities belonging to Ukraine’s gas producer contained spare parts used to repair wells and processing facilities, governor Volodymyr Kohut told national television.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 89 of the 163 drones launched overnight. Fifty-one did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures, the air force added.

Ukraine’s general staff said the Russian military targeted civilian infrastructure and administrative buildings of oil and gas companies in Poltava.

“The Russian aggressor cynically continues to lie about its aspirations for peace, deliberately attacking civilian objects and endangering civilians,” it said.

The attack sparked fires over 2,500 square meters and also damaged the business’s transformer, according to local authorities. Damage to power lines also briefly cut power to a couple of Poltava’s districts, Kohut said.

In the southern region of Odesa, drones injured one person and caused fires in private residences, according to the state emergency services. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.