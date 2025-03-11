Since an armed rebel group backed by Rwandan troops launched a major offensive in the Democratic Republic of Congo, professional cyclists have raced on lush Rwandan hills, John Legend performed a sold-out concert in the capital, Kigali, and entrepreneurs have gathered at a conference center for a financial technology convention.

Rwanda’s role in the war waged by the rebel group M23 has drawn criticism from the United States, China and the United Nations. But so far the strong words have done little to tarnish the country’s status as a premier destination for investors, tourists, athletes and celebrities.

In his first weeks in office, President Trump ended virtually all American foreign aid, cutting off development programs around the world and leaving the United States with one less negotiating tool when responding to conflicts. Now, with Mr. Trump attending to other crises and slashing government spending, experts say Rwanda is betting on its soft power and reputation as a security partner and investment hub in Africa to minimize the backlash to the offensive.

“Rwanda appears to have calculated that in this moment, the pressure will not be coordinated, and that it can weather the storm,” said Murithi Mutiga, the Africa director at the International Crisis Group.