On March 15, Amb. Wang bid farewell to H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.

Ambassador Wang conveyed warm greetings from President Xi Jinping and thanked President Kagame for his strong support during his tour of duty. Last year, the two Heads of State announcedthe bilateral relationship elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, ushering in a new chapter for China-Rwanda cooperation. China-Rwanda relations have maintained sound and rapid growth, which have witnessed fruitful cooperation on all fronts and unleashed great potential. Under the strategic leadership of the two presidents and with the joint efforts from the two peoples, China-Rwanda relations will surely continue to flourish.

President Kagame sent his warm greetings to President Xi Jinping and spoke highly of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Rwanda stands ready to continue to deepen cooperation on all fronts with China as good friend and close partner. President Kagame also extended his best wishes to Ambassador Wang and thanked for his contribution to the bilateral relations during his tenure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.