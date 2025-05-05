Rwanda is in talks with the Trump administration about taking in migrants that have been deported from the United States, potentially making it the first African country to enter into such an agreement since President Trump took office and began a sweeping crackdown on migration.

Rwanda’s foreign minister, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, said late on Sunday that his country’s government was in “early stage” talks about receiving third-country deportees from the United States.

“It is true that we are in discussions with the United States,” Mr. Nduhungirehe said in an interview with Rwanda TV, the state broadcaster. “These talks are still ongoing, and it would be premature to conclude how they will unfold,” he added.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rwanda has long positioned itself as a partner to Western nations seeking to curb migration, offering to provide asylum to migrants or house them as they await resettlement elsewhere, sometimes in return for payment. But critics say that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is unsafe, citing the country’s poor record on human rights, its limited resources, and the authorities’ previous intimidation and surveillance of migrants and refugees.