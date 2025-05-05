Career Agent provides suggestions within Slack to help employees reach their career goals. Salesforce

Salesforce is launching AI tools to up-skill employees and help them transition internally.

Salesforce piloted its Career Connect service last year and 28% of users applied for jobs on the platform.

The company is investing in AI career coaches in preparation of major workforce changes due to AI.

Brooke Grant was working as a change manager at Salesforce when the company’s internal AI Career Agent pinged her on Slack to suggest an open role in sales enablement.

“It said, ‘this is your career path,’ but you also have these skills that are very interchangeable to these other paths,” Grant said in an interview with Business Insider.

While Grant didn’t have any sales experience, she had been skilling up in sales, AI, and customer success for a few months leading up to the opportunity. She said the platform, which highlighted her transferable skills, gave her the confidence to go for it.

Grant received the Slack notification for the open role in February, and by March, she started the new role.

While many companies are chasing productivity gains, Salesforce is taking a broader approach to AI adoption by investing in internal AI career tools to help employees pivot to new roles and skill up.

Last year, Salesforce launched Career Connect, an AI-powered internal talent marketplace. Once users create a profile, the platform infers skills based on their job history and helps employees create personalized career paths based on their skills and goals, Salesforce told BI. The tool also helps Salesforce track trending skills so it can invest in targeted training, the company told BI.

Last year, Salesforce launched Career Connect, an AI-powered internal talent markeplace. Salesforce

The platform is also available in Slack through a version called Career Agent. Employees can go back and forth with the tool to get actionable insight on reaching their career goals. Salesforce told BI that employees can ask the agent about open career opportunities or how to develop a skill. The AI-powered tool recommends courses, relevant contacts, and job opportunities based on the user’s interests.

Career Agent can provide relevant people to talk to in areas of interest. Salesforce

Salesforce piloted Career Connect last year with 1,200 employees across its customer success, employee success, and business technology teams. The company said 74% of employees were active on the platform, logging in multiple times throughout the three-month pilot. Just under 40% of participants enrolled in courses and training that were suggested to them, the company said.

Grant isn’t the only employee who found success with Salesforce’s AI career coaches. In the first three months of the pilot, 28% of participants applied for jobs through Career Connect, and over 90% of the roles filled by participants were discovered using the platform, the company said.