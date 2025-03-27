Seven Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces bombarded northwest Gaza City early on Thursday.

Local sources reported that Israeli aircraft bombed a house belonging to the Al-Gharbawi family in the Al-Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of seven people.

The number of people killed by Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,183, with injuries reaching 113,828.

A teenager was also wounded by Israeli gunfire during a raid on the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

The director of the ambulance and emergency center at the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Nablus, Amid Ahmad, stated that ambulance crews dealt with the injury of a 15-year-old who was shot in the foot, where he was transferred to the hospital.

Israeli forces had raided the Balata camp amidst heavy gunfire and deployed in the camp’s alleyways.

They also raided the Sufian Street area in the center of Nablus city, and the Rafidia area amidst heavy firing of sound bombs and toxic gas.

Israeli forces also injured three children with live ammunition and arrested a citizen and his daughter late Wednesday during their raid on the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that Israeli forces raided a number of neighborhoods in the town and fired live ammunition at citizens, which led to the injury of three children, all aged 16.

It added that crews from the Palestine Red Crescent Society transported the injured to a health center in the town before transferring them to hospitals in the city.

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm