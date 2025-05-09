No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Solar hummingbird | Astronomy Magazine

May 9, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
Solar hummingbird | Astronomy Magazine
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Solar hummingbird | Astronomy Magazine



product

solar-hummingbird
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/solar-hummingbird/
Solar hummingbird | Astronomy Magazine
Mark Johnston from Scottsdale, Arizona This large ejection of plasma on the Sun “looks like a hummingbird catching a mosquito,” the imager noted. He captured the feature March 24 with a 6-inch apochromat, a Daystar Hα “eyepiece,” and a monochrome solar camera.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/16200-032425-1568×984.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-05-08
2025-05-09
161963

Mark Johnston from Scottsdale, Arizona

This large ejection of plasma on the Sun “looks like a hummingbird catching a mosquito,” the imager noted. He captured the feature March 24 with a 6-inch apochromat, a Daystar Hα “eyepiece,” and a monochrome solar camera.


Related Posts

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co