Solar hummingbird | Astronomy Magazine

Mark Johnston from Scottsdale, Arizona This large ejection of plasma on the Sun “looks like a hummingbird catching a mosquito,” the imager noted. He captured the feature March 24 with a 6-inch apochromat, a Daystar Hα “eyepiece,” and a monochrome solar camera.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/16200-032425-1568×984.jpg
