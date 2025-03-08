Murray State coach Steve Prohm is stepping down from his role and will not return next year, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Prohm has served two stints as Murray State coach and is also the former head coach at Iowa State. Prohm’s second stint at Murray State was not nearly as successful as his first, as the Racers endured back-to-back losing seasons in Missouri Valley play.

In Prohm’s three seasons at Murray State, it hasn’t finished higher than sixth in the Valley.

Murray State is set to launch a national search for Prohm’s replacement. Sources said Murray State has been atop the Missouri Valley in roster resources and plans to add to those resources for 2025-26.

The departure comes in the wake of a 16-17 season that ended Friday night with a 70-62 loss to Bradley. Murray State finished with a 9-11 record in conference play and was the No. 7 seed in the Valley tournament.

In Prohm’s first stint at Murray State, it won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title all four years and reached one NCAA tournament. That run from 2011 to 2015 resulted in him earning the job at Iowa State, which he guided to the NCAA tournament three times before agreeing to step down after a winless Big 12 season in 2021.

That led to his return to Murray State in 2022, but Prohm failed to recapture the same success. He went 45-52. He was 104-29 in his first stint.

Murray State is a proud program that has reached 18 NCAA tournaments and boasts a litany of high-profile players from Popeye Jones to Ja Morant.