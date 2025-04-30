The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Thoko Didiza, today reiterated Parliament’s readiness to process and adopt the revised Budget and Fiscal Framework swiftly and responsibly within the legally prescribed timeframe and in full compliance with its constitutional and legislative obligations.

Chairing the National Assembly’s Programme Committee this afternoon, the Speaker confirmed that the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the revised Budget and Fiscal Framework in the NA on 21 May 2025. The committee agreed that the sitting would be a physical meeting.

The Speaker reaffirmed the timeframes for budget approval prescribed in the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act and emphasised that every effort will be made to ensure that government operations continue seamlessly and that the principles of accountability and sound financial governance are upheld.

She assured the public that the process in Parliament will be transparent and in full compliance with the law as the institution fulfils its constitutional mandate.

