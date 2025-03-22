Soybeans, vital for poultry feed, are critical to food security in East and Southern Africa. However, climate change and market manipulation have disrupted production in Zambia and Malawi. Zambia’s soybean output dropped 74% in 2024 due to poor rains and low prices set by dominant buyers, forcing farmers to plant less. Meanwhile, Malawi’s production fell by 20%, yet prices surged 48%, surpassing regional benchmarks. Small-scale poultry farmers face soaring feed costs, threatening competitiveness. Experts urge a regional approach to address market concentration and price manipulation, ensuring stable production and affordable poultry protein for a growing population.

Source: The Conversation