



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s rupee was quoted at 295.30/50 to the US dollar in the spot market Tuesday, broadly flat from Monday’s close of 295.25/50, dealers said, while bond yields were down.

A bond maturing on 15.02.2028 was quoted at 10.03/05 percent, down from 10.05/10 percent.

A bond maturing on 01.05.2028 was quoted at 10.13/15 percent, down from 10.15/20 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.09.2029 was quoted at 10.75/77 percent, down from 10.75/80 percent.

A bond maturing on 15.10.2030 was quoted at 11.18/22 percent, down from 11.20/25 percent.

Stocks were trading up 0.90 percent. (Colombo/Feb18/2025)