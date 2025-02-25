ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s CBL group, makers or Munchee and Ritzbury, buiscuits and chocolates said it has up a distribution hub in Kenya, which will serve the local and African markets.

“We are in the midst of a global expansion drive, focusing on taking our confectionery business to international markets,” Shea Wickramasinghe, Group Managing Director of CBL said in a statement.

“We see significant potential for growth in emerging markets, and these are the regions where we can drive innovation forward.”

Expolanka Freight Limited (EFL), which has a supply chain network in Kenya, will oversee the distribution of Munchee and Ritzbury products, to supermarkets, local retail outlets, and wholesale markets.

EFL is to also the products across East Africa with the launching of Kenya.

“Our expertise in logistics will ensure that consumers across the country have access to these high-quality snacks,” Wasantha Ranasinghe, Director of Expolanka Freight East Africa said in the statement.

Kamal Geeganage, CEO of CBL Foods International, a unit of CBL Group said Kenya had a “dynamic, youth-driven market and the growing demand for high-quality snacks”.

Founded in 1968 to combat malnutrition in Sri Lanka, CBL Group has now grown in group to the global market. (Colombo/Feb25/2025)