



ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s ruling National People’s Power part has emerged as the largest party in Colombo, a former stronghold of the United National Party and Samagi Jana Balawegaya, winning 48 seats and 36.9 percent of the votes.

The SJB won only 29 seats with 26.34 percent. The United National Party won 13 seats getting 11.87 percent of the vote.

The loss of Colombo to the NPP, is considered by political analysts to be a major blow to the SJB.

SJB ally Sri Lanka Muslim Congress won 4, with 3.89 percent of the vote.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Party won 4 seats with 3.89 percent. (Colombo/May06/2025)