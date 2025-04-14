Building on its successes since launching in 2024, Standard Bank’s support programme for emerging entrepreneurs, is coming to Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 16 April 2025 at Emnotweni Casino, Nelspruit.

In 2024 the bank launched support programmes for emerging entrepreneurs in Soweto (Gauteng), Umlazi (Kwa-Zulu Natal) and Khayelitsha (Western Cape) and achieved huge success. Hundreds of entrepreneurs participated, enabling them to form meaningful partnerships with local business forums also in attendance. These connections laid the foundation for long-term collaboration and growth. This underscores the support programme’s impact in addressing the challenges faced by SMEs, some of which include limited access to financial literacy, barriers to formal banking systems and at times, even poor business management skills.

This year, Standard Bank is taking this support for emerging entrepreneurs to the next level, expanding the programme across other regions in South Africa, such as Bloemfontein (Free State) and Mpumalanga – with upcoming sessions planned for more townships in the Western Cape, North-West, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

This expansion aims to reach even more entrepreneurs in underserved communities, providing them with the knowledge, resources and support they need to start strong, manage efficiently and grow their businesses sustainably.

“We recognise the incredible entrepreneurial spirit that exists across Mpumalanga, but we also know that passion alone is not enough to ensure long-term success,” says Fuad Choonara, Provincial Manager of Enterprise Banking (Mpumalanga) for Business & Commercial Banking at Standard Bank South Africa.

“Whether they’re starting, managing, or growing their operations, emerging entrepreneurs need access to the right knowledge, networks and support. Through this programme, we are supporting them with the tools to build resilient businesses that can thrive and uplift their communities.”

The programme will continue to offer expert-led sessions that tackle critical challenges through:

Foundational knowledge to equip businesses with essential business skills and financial literacy.

Tailored banking solutions that support business operations and growth.

Beyond traditional banking, support such as digital payment solutions, access to new markets, merchant solutions, Enterprise and Supplier Development and even renewable energy financing to empower township businesses to scale sustainably. Additionally, insights from the Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer and sector-specific themes featured in the Standard Bank BizConnect platform – all key to help businesses navigate challenges and seize opportunities.

Each session will be delivered over a 4-hour period, designed to accommodate the busy schedules of entrepreneurs. Standard Bank expects to train hundreds of business owners across South Africa through these engagements, especially with plans to expand this support programme even further.

The bank will provide entrepreneurs with practical, hands-on guidance, courtesy of its expert Relationship Managers, who bring real-world experience to the table. The support programme academies will focus on equipping entrepreneurs in the townships with the tools they need to build sustainable businesses, from foundational knowledge to advanced growth strategies.

Township businessowners can register for the Mpumalanga training session taking place on Wednesday, 16 April 2025 at Emnotweni Casino, Nelspruit by CLICKING HERE.

Seats are limited, register today to avoid disappointment.