Trump Shown as Jedi



The White House’s official social media accounts marked Star Wars Day with an AI-generated image of Donald Trump. The image, posted on X and Instagram, showed Trump as a muscular Jedi. The caption referenced his political opponents, drawing comparisons to villains from the Star Wars universe.

On Sunday, the White House posted an edited image of Donald Trump. The image showed him as a Jedi with a lightsaber. The post read, “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.” The message compared Trump’s political opponents to the “Empire,” a group of villains in Star Wars. It also used the term “Sith Lords” to describe them.

Lightsaber Color Raises Questions



In Star Wars, Jedi use blue or green lightsabers. Characters from the dark side use red ones. The image of Trump included a red lightsaber. That color choice is linked to villains like Darth Vader. Viewers noted the mismatch between the intended heroic message and the use of a red saber. Despite the message, the saber color caused confusion.

Previous AI Post



This was not the first AI image shared by the White House. One day earlier, another AI-generated image of Trump appeared online. In that one, he was dressed as the Pope. The post came just weeks after the death of Pope Francis on April 21. The timing led to public reactions.

Background of Star Wars Day



Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4 each year. Fans created the phrase “May the 4th be with you.” It sounds like “May the force be with you,” a line from the Star Wars films.

The phrase was used in a U.K. political ad in 1979. It appeared after Margaret Thatcher’s election victory.

FAQs



What was the purpose of the Trump Jedi post?

The post aimed to mark Star Wars Day and share a message about Trump’s political opposition using Star Wars references.

Why was the red lightsaber seen as unusual?

Red lightsabers are used by Star Wars villains. Since Trump was shown as a Jedi, the red color confused some viewers.

