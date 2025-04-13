As the Christian world commemorates Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, the State Department has issued an appeal for its employees to report instances of alleged anti-Christian bias, including formal or informal actions due to opposition to vaccines or personal pronoun choice, that took place during the Biden administration.

The call comes amid heightened fear and anxiety in the American diplomatic corps, which is bracing for a new update on the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)-inspired budget and staff cuts that is expected to be presented to the White House on Monday.

That update is expected to include the State Department’s latest estimates of voluntary retirements and separations and how those will affect potential future lay-offs to meet benchmarks from Elon Musk’s Doge and the government’s human resources agency, according to officials familiar with the process.

But these officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss staffing matters, said the update to the White House Office of Personnel Management would not be the final word on the reorganisation of the State Department. They also denied speculation among the rank and file that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had refused to sign off on the document.

While foreign and civil service employees await word on their futures, the State Department has moved ahead with an initiative aimed at rooting out religious bias in its policies and hiring practices with a specific emphasis on anti-Christian activity that may have taken place under former president Joe Biden .

In a cable sent on Friday to all US diplomatic missions, Rubio asked that staff report any perceived discriminatory actions taken against Christians or employees advocating on their behalf between January 2021 and January 2025.

The cable, copies of which were obtained by Associated Press, says that all reported allegations will be investigated by a governmentwide task force on anti-Christian bias and if discrimination is found the culprits may be disciplined. It also makes clear that allegations can be submitted anonymously.