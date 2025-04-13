A man suspected of stabbing another man to death at a Berlin underground station has died after being shot by police, the public prosecutors’ office said on Sunday.

There is no evidence to suggest the attack had an Islamist terrorist motive, a joint statement from the police and the prosecutor’s office added.

Police said an altercation on Saturday between the men escalated and the alleged perpetrator, a 43-year-old Syrian man, pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed his victim three times, a 29-year-old German man.

The suspected attacker tried to flee the scene and was shot by police officials at least three times on the street, according to the police statement.

He was resuscitated at the scene and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries where he underwent emergency surgery before succumbing to his injuries at 6:30 a.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, authorities said.

Both the victim and the alleged attacker were known to the police and the justice system, and had previously been convicted of assault, resisting and assaulting law enforcement officers, and violating the Narcotics Act, according to Berlin Police.

No information was immediately available regarding the residency status of the Syrian man.

