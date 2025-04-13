The leader of a 2023 coup, Brice Oligui Nguema, wins in a landslide victory in Gabon.

General Brice Oligui Nguema has just won Saturday’s election in Gabon, and will lead the country for the next seven years.

Gabon is among seven west and central African countries where the military has seized power in recent years.

When the army overthrew the president there in 2023, it ended 56 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty.

The winner, Nguema, is the army general who led that military takeover.

He now says he’ll bring democratic changes and reforms.

But can he deliver on his promises?

Jo Dioumy Moubassango – Member of Gabon’s Parliament and a former government official

Victor Doke – Lecturer on international politics, peace and security at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre

Abdullahi Boru Halakhe – Africa security and policy analyst

Arnauld Engandji – Special adviser to the Gabonese president and his official spokesperson