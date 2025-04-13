Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Some things just go together, like owning an iPhone and an Apple Watch. Around 80% of iPhone users have an Apple Watch, too, according to Counterpoint Research. There’s an easy way to keep your Apple Watch charged up, whether you’re at the gym or the job: Attach this small, wireless keychain charger to your daily carry — now just $14.97.

Pocket-size power

Sometimes, work can take you out of the office and away from the convenience of plugging your chargers into the wall. But that doesn’t mean you must let your Apple Watch run out of battery right when trying to stay the most connected in the field. Slip this wireless keychain charger in your pocket or clip it to your bag for the most efficient charge on-the-go.

At just 2.5 by 3 inches, the wireless Apple Watch charger is small enough to attach to your keys without bulk. With a matte black case, this slim charger holds a 950mAh battery that can charge any Apple Watch series. Thanks to the magnetic center ring that holds your watch in place, you don’t have to worry about maintaining the connection.

Charge up the power bank via microUSB; you can even charge your watch on the bank while it charges. Verify the charge level by checking the 4 LED lights on the outside. When you’re ready to power up your watch, snap the magnet seal into place and press the power button for three seconds to get charging. With built-in safety protection, there’s no concern about overheating, over-current, over-voltage, or short circuits.

This on-the-go charger is usually $49, but you can get it now for just $14.97 and stay charged no matter where your boss sends you.

StackSocial prices subject to change.